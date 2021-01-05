Fire fighter injured in carport fire in Kula on Maui

KULA, Hawaii (KHON2) – A fire destroyed a carport in Kula on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

The Maui Fire Department says the fire on Mauna Place started around 9:30 p.m.

When firefighters got there they found the carport engulfed in flames.

There was nobody inside but a firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

MFD says the fire caused $35,000 damage to the structure, $20,000 to its contents, and $10,000 to a vehicle in the carport.