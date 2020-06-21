Fire department implements new firecracker permit application system online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The HFD is implementing its new online firecracker permit application system for consumer convenience.

The system will only work on Google Chrome and is available through the HFD’s website, according to the fire department.

The section “HFD Firecrackers E-Permits,” will allow the purchase of single or multiple firecracker permits for permitted holidays and events. Instructions for completing the application and purchasing and picking up permits are found on the website.

On Oahu, a permit is nontransferable and required to purchase firecrackers, and the fee

is nonrefundable. Firecrackers must be purchased from licensed retailers no earlier

than five days prior to its use.

Retail licenses shall be prominently displayed in the

public’s view and secured at the location for which the license has been issued.

Licensed retailers shall not sell more than 5,000 individual firecracker pieces per permit.

Individuals who purchase firecracker permits are reminded that obtaining a permit does

not guarantee the availability of firecrackers for purchase, as firecracker inventories are

determined by the vendors.

“We hope people will respect the fireworks ordinance and understand the dangers

associated with firecracker use. While the number of fireworks-related injuries on Oahu is

typically lower than elsewhere in the nation, even a single incident is one too many

because it causes suffering which is preventable,” said Fire Chief Manuel P. Neves.

