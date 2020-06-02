Live Now
Fire damages gas station in Lahaina

COURTESY: MFD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Maui, an early morning fire Sunday heavily damaged a service station in Lahaina.

Officials say flames broke out shortly before 1 a.m., near a storage container behind the service station and quickly spread.

Damage to the service station is estimated at 200,000, and damage to the storage facility is estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

