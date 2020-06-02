HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Maui, an early morning fire Sunday heavily damaged a service station in Lahaina.
Officials say flames broke out shortly before 1 a.m., near a storage container behind the service station and quickly spread.
Damage to the service station is estimated at 200,000, and damage to the storage facility is estimated at $50,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
- Fire damages gas station in Lahaina
- Crowded buses raise COVID-19 fears
- Trade winds and windward showers gradually increasing this week
- WATCH: Governor Ige discusses plans for reopening inter-island travel by June 16
- Donate & Share Aloha for Kokua Restaurant Workers’ Fund