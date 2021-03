HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters and first responders are working to battle a fire along Kokokahi Place in Kaneohe.

It happened at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 7.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

No additional details are available at this time.