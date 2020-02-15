Fire crews respond to two-alarm fire on McCully Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on McCully Street between Kapiolani Boulevard and the Ala Wai Promenade on Saturday.

It happened around 7:45 a.m.

Police closed the mauka bound lanes on McCully Street by Ala Wai Boulevard while HFD put out the fire around 8 a.m.

Witnesses say that they smelled smoke in the area.

Meanwhile, repairs to a 30-inch water main break continue on McCully Street and Young Street. The Board of Water Supply said the repairs will last through the weekend. No customers are impacted.

The following traffic measures are for the water main break repair

• The far right-lane heading mauka-bound on McCully St. is closed.

• Young St. remains closed from McCully St. to Kemole Ln.

• Makai traffic cannot turn left from McCully into Young St.

