Firefighters work to put out a two-alarm apartment fire in Kapahulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in the Kapahulu area on February 17 around 1:10 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the fire broke out at an apartment located at 2750 Date Street near Olokele Street.

Officials say that 10 units responded to the scene, which prompted the closure of Date Street between Laau and Kapiolani Boulevard. Black smoke was seen coming from the structure.

