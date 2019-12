HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Hui Akepa Place and Hui Iwa Street in Ahuimanu on Saturday, Nov. 30.

It happened just after noon.

A two-story townhouse was involved.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Fire crews called for additional resources with a second-alarm.

A neighbor said when his wife smelled smoke, he tried to help put out the fire.

Two units are damaged.

