HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire crews responded to a fire in the Ala Moana area.

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, March 21.

Flames were coming out of the two story residential building when fire crews arrived.

Fire crews rescued one person to safety from the second floor. EMS evaluated that person.

Fire crews went back into the building to look for another person.

Police closed Rycroft Street between Alder Street and Piikoi Street.

Police also closed Kapiolani Boulevard and Piikoi Street.

The fire was under control by 10 p.m.