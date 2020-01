HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu fire officials are looking in to what caused a West Loch home to go up in flames.

The two-alarm fire broke out at around 9 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Kaunoa Street.

Fire officials say, flames were confined to the garage.

The rest of the house was not damaged.

There were five people home at the time.

No one was hurt.