Fire crews battle two-alarm fire at 7-Eleven in Maili

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at 7-Eleven in Maili.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. Monday.

The fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The estimate of how much damage was done is not available yet.

