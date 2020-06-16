Fire crews battle two-alarm fire at 7-Eleven in Maili

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at 7-Eleven in Maili.
It happened around 1:50 p.m. Monday.
The fire was extinguished.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The estimate of how much damage was done is not available yet.
