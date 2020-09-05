Kauai firefighters battle flames at Waimea home

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Fire crews battled a blaze at a home in Waimea on Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:20 a.m.

The one-story home is in Waimea on Alawai Road.

When fire crews arrived to the home it was fully engulfed in flames.

The four people who live there were at home when fire crews arrived. They got out without any injuries.

The power was cut off, and crews extinguished the fire.

The cost of the damage to the home are estimated at about $400,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

