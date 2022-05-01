HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a fire in the University area on Sunday, May 1.
It happened just before 11 a.m. on Varsity Circle near Lower Campus Road.
Fire officials said when they arrived smoke and flames were coming from the second story of a two-story residential building.
Fire crews said the building started to collapse by 11:10 a.m.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services team said they treated two people for smoke inhalation from a neighboring home. A 57-year-old woman was taken to an emergency room in serious condition. The 59-year-old man did not want to be taken to the hospital.
Police officers are also on the scene.