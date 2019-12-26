Fire cracker sales start on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In just a few days we’ll be ringing in the new year.

Part of that tradition includes firecrackers.

Sales on Oahu start Thursday.

In order to purchase firecrackers you need a permit, and if you don’t have one you’re out of luck.

Each permit will get you 5,000 firecrackers.

HFD says more than 17,800 permits were sold this year. That’s slightly higher than last year.

On Oahu, firecrackers can be lit between 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 1 a.m. Jan. 1.


