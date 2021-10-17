Raging fire damages Waikiki surfboard rack near police substation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A raging fire in Waikiki temporarily closed Kalakaua Avenue at the intersection of Kaiulani Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Fire crews responded at approximately 11:15 a.m. and officials said the flames were fully extinguished at around noon. The fire was contained to the surfboard rack and concession stand area.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), the blaze was located at the surfboard racks in the beach access alleyway between the Moana Surfrider hotel and the Waikiki police substation. Several storage racks of surfboards were fully engulfed in flames.

Crews evacuated occupants of adjacent buildings as they concentrated on controlling the fire spread that was scorching the hotel’s building exterior and concession stand. Fire crews also focused on controlling the fire to the police substation’s exterior walls and adjacent coconut trees.

HFD said the fire damaged the roof and eaves of the Waikiki substation, and officials will investigate the cause of the blaze and full extent of the damage.

Last year, the surfboard racks in the same location were set on fire, damaging an estimated 525 boards. Anyone with information about both incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.