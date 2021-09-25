Fire causes Pahoa home to collapse; Damage cost estimated at $10,000

PAHOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters extinguished a fire that caused a residential building to collapse on Puua Road in Pahoa on Friday, Sept. 24. The cost of damage is estimated to be $10,000.

According to the Hawaii Fire Department (HFD), the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, and firefighters arrived at the scene at 7:20 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a one-story residential building engulfed in fire. HFD said the building had already collapsed prior to their arrival. The blaze was brought under control at 7:25 p.m. and was fully extinguished at 8:45 p.m.

HFD said the owner of the residence has been deceased for a few months prior to the incident, and the house is currently unoccupied. No injuries were reported.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.