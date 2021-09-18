Fire causes $30k in damage, collapsed carport at abandoned home on Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters extinguished a fire at an abandoned home in Pahoa that caused a carport to fully collapse and an estimated damage cost of approximately $30,000.

According to officials, the incident happened just before 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, and was located at a home on Heepali Street and South Puni Mauka Loop. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 1:53 a.m.

Officials reported that firefighters found the one-story home “engulfed in flames,” and a carport structure fully collapsed shortly after their arrival.

Firefighters controlled the blaze at around 2:03 a.m. and fully extinguished it at 3 a.m. The structure appeared to be abandoned, officials said, and there were no occupants during the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.