Fire caused $100K in damage at former Moose McGillycuddy’s site

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department provided an update to a fire that damaged multiple businesses in Waikiki over the weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 15, a second-alarm fire broke out at the former site of Moose McGillycuddy’s Pub & Cafe, also damaging neighboring business.

Fire officials on Wednesday said the fire caused $75,000 damage to the building and $225,000 to its contents.

The cause is undetermined, however, the fire department notes that the vacant building was known to have homeless people inhabit the area.

