HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Fire Department extinguished a house fire in Wainiha on Monday, May 9.

It happened just after 10 p.m.

No one was injured.

Crews arrived to find a single-story home fully engulfed in flames.

Fire fighters left the area just before 2 a.m.

The Kaua’i Fire Department said one person was displaced.

The cost of the damage is estimated to be $45,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.