HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Fire Department extinguished a house fire in Wainiha on Monday, May 9.
It happened just after 10 p.m.
No one was injured.
Crews arrived to find a single-story home fully engulfed in flames.
Fire fighters left the area just before 2 a.m.
The Kaua’i Fire Department said one person was displaced.
The cost of the damage is estimated to be $45,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.