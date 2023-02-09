HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire that originated in the carport of a walk-up building in Waikiki was determined to be intentionally set, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Firefighters responded Wednesday at 4:37 p.m. to Launiu Street where they found smoke and flames coming out of the carport of a two-story apartment building.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The building was cleared of its occupants and firefighters confirmed that the fire did not spread to adjacent areas. The fire was extinguished twenty minutes after their arrival.

After the fire was put out, HFD brought in its accelerant detection K-9 Eve to investigate, who was able to detect four locations where ignitable liquids were possibly used.

The liquids were sent off to the lab. Those results are pending.

Damage was estimated at $5,000 to the property and $4,500 to the vehicle.

No injuries were reported for this incident.