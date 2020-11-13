Fire at Ross Dress for Less in Kapolei extinguished

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A one-alarm fire broke out at a Ross Dress for Less store in Kapolei Thursday morning.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The incident happened at 11:51 a.m. The Honolulu Fire Department arrived on scene by 11:54 a.m. Firefighters say they found some store contents on fire and four fire sprinkler heads activated. The sprinklers helped to extinguish most of the flames and fire personnel reportedly only had to use one fire extinguisher to put out the remains.

The fire was brought under control by 12:03 p.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown. HFD has initiated an investigation.