KAILUA-KONA (KHON2) — Hawai’i Police Department is reporting a structural fire near Konawaena School Road.

Police are asking that everyone avoid Highway 11 in Captain Cook and to seek alternate routes.

HPD said Highway 11 will be closed between Ke’e Ke’e St. and Onouli Rd. for the next several hours.