Fire at a Waikiki building unit was started by a charging electric scooter

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire investigators have found the cause of a unit fire at a Waikiki building on May 5.

At about 3:29 p.m. firefighters responded to a building fire at 334 Seaside Avenue with 10 units staffed with 38 personnel. When they arrived, they found a commercial building with smoke coming from the sixth floor.

Firefighters located the affected unit and made entry. They found smoke and flames in the unit and after a search, they reported that there was no one inside.

Fire crews eventually put out the fire just after 4 p.m. The fire was isolated to the affected unit and
no injuries were reported for this incident, which was classified as accidental.

Upon further inspection, investigators found that an electronic scooter had caught fire while
charging, resulting in smoke and fire damage to the unit. Fire damages were estimated
to be $11,000 for the structure and its contents.

Fire officials advise to never leave charging electronic devices unattended. When charging electronic devices, always ensure that the device is placed in an area with adequate ventilation to
dissipate any generated heat. Devices should be placed on solid, non-fabric type
material. Never charge electronic devices on cloth, soft materials such as mattresses,
sofas (even leather) or the like.

