HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — City officials have previously cut down palm trees in public parks that were infested with coconut rhinoceros beetles, but what about infestations on private property?

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

That is what an Oahu resident is wondering after finding larvae outside of her Hawaii Kai home.

Lena Luboviski had not touched a pot of soil in over one month and found several large beetle grubs when she went to plant a tree.

“Really creepy looking,” Luboviski said, “And then I found another and then another. I found nine of them. Ended up taking that cup, putting them in the freezer, seemed like a good idea. I didn’t know if that was going to kill them or put them to sleep, but I knew I couldn’t just keep them around, especially after looking up what they could be.”

The Department of Agriculture said their entomologists could not identify the grubs — or larvae — from the photos Luboviski took. The CRB Response deputy incident commander explained why that is.

“There’s a species of grub that’s very common that’s not CRB, that has a couple of what they call raster lines or very hair fine lines on sort of the belly side towards the back of the animal and we can’t see that in the photo,” CRB Response deputy incident commander Keith Weiser said. “The size can be an indication, so if beetles are as large or larger than my thumb, those are going to be CRB, but if they’re smaller, like an inch and a half or maybe almost two inches, they could be either species.”

Weiser said beetles in their juvenile, larvae form are harder to distinguish than the adult beetles, but the advice for Oahu residents who find any grubs on their property remains the same: Kill those critters.

“And it doesn’t matter which kind they are because the ones that look like CRB are also not native and so it’s fine to destroy those specimens as well,” Weiser said. “We usually recommend freezing, but if people want to smash them or put them in bleach or something like that, those will work.”

Weiser said CRB is so established on Oahu that they are not recommending residents call the pest hotline anymore, but there is different advice for Maui, Big Island and Kauai residents.

“We really need the public’s help if they see suspicious damage on trees, if they find weird grubs or if they find adult beetles on any of those other islands, we really need to know every situation.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Every county has its own invasive species committee that CRB can be reported to, including Oahu, Maui, Big Island and Kauai. Click here to use the CRB Response online reporting tool.