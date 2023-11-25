HONOLULU (KHON2) — This holiday season, advocates are encouraging animal lovers to adopt, don’t shop through a new campaign.

The Surf-Jack Hotel, Fur Angel Foundation and K-9 Kokua came together on Saturday, Nov. 25 for its first event in Waikīkī to spread the joy of the season to some fur babies who are in need of a home where they can be loved and nurtured.

Attendees got to meet some of the four-legged friends that are available for adoption. Event organizers said that they’re currently looking for homes for about 50 dogs.

“So, we held this event to bring awareness to adoptable dogs both with K9 Kokua and Fur Angel Foundation, both, to let folks know that adopt don’t shop this holiday season,” said Fur Angel Foundation. “We would love to help you find your best friend; he’s available for adoption. All of our dogs are available and looking for their fur-ever homes.”

The Adopt, Don’t Shop was the Surf-Jack’s first onsite dog adoption event in partnership with the two dog non-profits.

During the event, attendees had an opportunity to meet the fur babies and fall in love with pups like Armani, Cookie Dough, Daffodil, and Kukui Nut.

Being able to give these pups a warm, loving home just in time for the holidays is a gift that is unimaginable for many. This event was dog-friendly and healthy, leashed, and social dogs were welcome to attend and mingle.

You can click here for more information on the Fur Angels Foundation, and you can click here for more information about K-9 Kokua.

If you’re interested, adoptions include an application process.