Finding forever homes; Adoption fees waived Saturday at Hawaiian Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The “Clear The Shelters” adoption event runs until Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Hawaiian Humane Society but folks can pick out a new family member on Saturday, Sept. 18, no fees attached.

The Hawaiian Humane Society said adoption fees for all animals will be waived from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“Yes, we want the shelter empty, we want to you know, see the last animal leave in a — with a forever home and that’s the goal, to really clear the shelter,” said Hawaiian Humane Society communications manager Jessica Tronoski.

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide initiative that began in August to encourage pet adoptions. Adoption fees will only be waived at the Moiliili Hawaiian Humane Society on Sept. 18.

“We’re really expecting an awesome turnout, last year we did not participate in Clear the Shelters just because of the pandemic and having an in-person event unfortunately wasn’t possible,” Tronoski said. “But this year we’re really, really excited. I know the community knows clear the shelters, they’re familiar with the event.”

Walk-ins will be allowed but there is a new entry system that includes a QR code.

“So you scan that with your cell phone and just check in onto our virtual wait list, there will be a quick questionnaire, you know, a health check, just make sure that you’re feeling well and that we’re keeping our staff and community safe and then you just check in to the waitlist and someone will be at the gate to let you in and to assist you,” Tronoski said.

Then the search for a new furry friend begins! Fees will be waived for all animals at the Moiliili Humane Society, big and small.

“So we’re hoping everybody comes out, people that were, you know, maybe waiting or seeing if they were ready for adoption, this is their sign, this is their time to do it cuz all adoption fees are waived for all animals at our shelter.” Hawaiian Humane Society communications manager Jessica Tronoski

Social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced at all times while on the premises. There have also been recent adoption events at the Maui and Kauai humane societies.