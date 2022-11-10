HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses across the country are offering free items or nice discounts for veterans, active duty and retired military people.

The Veterans Administration distributed a lengthy list of businesses offering free and discounted items. You can view the entire list by visiting their website.

There may be other businesses offering free and discounted items, so this list does not include all businesses. If you do not see a business you are interested in on the list, you should call that business and ask if they have any offers. You may be surprised at how many businesses are willing to help out, even in these difficult times.

Of course, being here in Hawaii, not all businesses on the list operate in our state. We have taken businesses from the VA’s list that do operate here in Hawaii and that list is below. We have verified most of the businesses from this list to verify that they have offers for veterans, but to be sure, please call ahead before going to take advantage of these offers.

Some of these businesses have requirements. This is another reason to call ahead, to see what they require. Some require IDs, some only offer to veterans and not active duty or vice-versa. Here are a few things to keep in mind when you are trying to take advantage of these deals:

-Some of these businesses are offering these deals to veterans, active duty personnel and retired military, but some may only have offers for veterans.

-Many businesses require proof that you are a veteran. An active duty ID should work if they have deals for active duty military as well. A VA I.D. card should work for veterans but if you do not have one, try using your DD-214.

-Some on the list have time requirements. For example, Little Caesars Pizza is only offering their deal from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

-Some restaurants have more than one item from a menu to chose from.

-You may find that a restaurant offers a free meal but another restaurant in that chain does not, or they offer other deals. Call ahead to find out.

Here is the list of the businesses that we found in Hawaii that are offering freebies and/or discounts:

Noi Thai Cuisine (Royal Hawaiian Center)

Veterans and active military–must present military I.D. or proof of service

One free entree per person

Open for lunch, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and dinner 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Chili’s Grill & Bar (one of the following)

Bonus wings w/fries

Soup & salad

Bacon ranch chicken quesadilla

Free Old Timer w/cheese

Denny’s

Free original grand-slam

IHOP

Free red, white and blue pancakes

Krispy Kreme (Kahului)

Free doughnut & coffee

Little Caesar’s (Take Military ID or other form of proof of veteran status)

Beretania: (11 a.m.-2 p.m.): Free combo meal with drink ($7.99)

Kaneohe Bay Drive: (11 a.m.-2p.m.) Free lunch combo w/drink; Active Duty Only

Moloalo, Waipahu: (11 a.m.-2 p.m.); Free combo meal w/drink; Active Duty & Veterans

Farrington Hwy, Waianae: (11 a.m.-2 p.m.); Free lunch combo w/drink; Active Duty & Veterans: with I.D.

Macaroni Grill

Free mom’s ricotta meatballs + spaghetti with military I.D. Call ahead to be sure the Ala Moana location is offering this deal)

Olive Garden

Free entree from a special menu. All entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks and choice of soup or salad. (Call ahead to be sure they are offering this deal at Hawaii location)

Outback Steakhouse (Call ahead to see if they have offers)

Kalanianaole Hwy (Honolulu)

Ukee Street (Waipahu)

Kamokila (Kapolei)

Red Lobster (Call ahead to see if they have offers)

Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw (dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; valid military I.D. or proof of service to redeem this offer; veterans, active-duty military and reservists.

Starbucks

Free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee at participating Starbucks stores; active-duty service members, Reservists, Veterans and military spouses

Wendy’s

Free small breakfast combo; with a valid military I.D.; No purchase is necessary.

Call ahead to be sure

Hard Rock Cafe

Veterans receive a free Legendary Burger all day long on November 11. Dine-in only.

Chili’s

Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

Chuck E. Cheese

On November 11, active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza with valid military ID or proof of military service. Not available for delivery.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on November 11. Must show valid proof of service. Dine in only.

California Pizza Kitchen

On November 11, veterans and active-duty military receive a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and choice of one entrée from a special menu.

Great Clips (6 locations) -Call ahead to see if they offer this deal here

Free haircut that day or a free haircut card to use at a later date. Visit the Great Clips website for details; veterans and active duty

In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons will also have the opportunity to pay it forward. They can receive a free haircut card to give to an active service member or veteran they know as a way of saying thank you. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 through Dec. 9, 2022

Target

Target is offering all U.S. active-duty military personnel, Veterans and their families a 10% discount off the guest’s full basket. To receive the offer, guests must first demonstrate eligibility by registering at www.target.com/circle/military. After eligibility has been verified, an exclusive, one-time use 10% Target Circle offer will be available for the guest to use in-store or online.

Walgreens

Military, Veterans and their families receive 20% off eligible, regular-price purchases in-store when using myWalgreens membership.

