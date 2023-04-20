HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials want the public to know that Kaimana Beach is not a safe place to recreate while Kaiwi and her pup are in the area, likely for the next five to seven weeks.

A perimeter was placed around the beach after Kaiwi gave birth on Friday, April 14.

This is the third consecutive year that a seal gave birth at Kaimana Beach. Kaiwi gave birth to another pup, her fourth, in 2021.

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said that DLNR officers will soon be present 24 hours a day to protect the seals from harassment and undue interactions with humans. Violators may be subject to arrest or citation if they do not follow the guidelines.

According to Ocean Safety Lt. Blake Caporoz, the lifeguard tower at Kaimana will be open from 9 to 5:30 p.m. and mobile response will be available from 8 to 6:30 p.m. if emergencies occur.

The pup does not yet have a name and it’s still not known whether it is a male or a female. HMAR Education & Engagement Manager, Emily Green said they are working with nearby schools to name the pup, based on personality characteristics. The pup’s name will be announced on HMAR’s social media.

Officials and volunteers will be on the beach every day to assure that the public and seals are safe. They are also there to educate the public and welcome beachgoers to ask questions of them.

Over the course of the next few weeks, the pup will be nursing, feeding, learning wild behaviors and how to swim.

NOAA said that is why this short span that the pup has with its mom is critical and why they need to be free from interference so the pup can gain confidence and independence.