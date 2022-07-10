Female dog, Mana’olana, a lover girl with a fighting spirit ready to be adopted at the Maui Humane Society. (Courtesy: Maui Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters” event and the Maui Humane Society will be participating.



This event will be held at over 250 shelters nationwide.

MHS has dogs, kittens, guinea pigs and rabbits that are ready to become a part of your family.



Hoping to reduce the rates of euthanasia, founder Cathy Bissell said “Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

This summer adoption event will start Monday, July 11 through Sunday, July 31.

All adoptions are by donation only.

To learn more about the adoption process, click here.