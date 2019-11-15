Find a furry companion in time for the holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society (MHS) will hold a Holiday Pet Adoption and Wellness Fair on Saturday, Nov. 16. All animals should be healthy and at least 8 weeks old. Dogs should be on leashes and all cats should be transported in secure carriers.
The Wellness Fair will start at 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The following services will be available by donation to the Maui Humane Society:
- Vaccine clinic
- microchips for dogs and cats
- nail trims for dogs
An all-day adoption in partnership with Subaru Hawaii will also be held from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Prospective adopters can bring a donation of a much needed item for the shelter animals including pet food, beds, leashes, treats and/or monetary donations to receive a sponsored adoption.
Santa “Paws” Claus will be available for holiday pet photos from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The suggested minimum donation is $10 per photo. Maui Cookie Labs will be selling fresh-from the oven cookies as well as their signature pup cakes with 50% of all pup cake sales donated to MHS.
For more information, please visit the Maui Humane Society website at www.mauihumanesociety.org or call (808) 877-3680, ext. 3.
Maui Humane Society is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.