Find a furry companion in time for the holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society (MHS) will hold a Holiday Pet Adoption and Wellness Fair on Saturday, Nov. 16. All animals should be healthy and at least 8 weeks old. Dogs should be on leashes and all cats should be transported in secure carriers.

The Wellness Fair will start at 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The following services will be available by donation to the Maui Humane Society:

Vaccine clinic

microchips for dogs and cats

nail trims for dogs

Courtesy Maui Humane Society

An all-day adoption in partnership with Subaru Hawaii will also be held from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Prospective adopters can bring a donation of a much needed item for the shelter animals including pet food, beds, leashes, treats and/or monetary donations to receive a sponsored adoption.

Santa “Paws” Claus will be available for holiday pet photos from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The suggested minimum donation is $10 per photo. Maui Cookie Labs will be selling fresh-from the oven cookies as well as their signature pup cakes with 50% of all pup cake sales donated to MHS.

”We are thrilled to be able to provide these much needed services to our community, especially during the holiday season,” said Steve MacKinnon, CEO, Maui Humane Society. “We appreciate the support we receive throughout the year and this is our way of giving back to our community.”

For more information, please visit the Maui Humane Society website at www.mauihumanesociety.org or call (808) 877-3680, ext. 3.

Maui Humane Society is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.