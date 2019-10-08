Financial support for local nonprofits looking to be energy efficient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — October is Energy Awareness Month and Hawaii Energy wants to help local nonprofits be more energy efficient.

In 2018, Hawaii Energy launched the EmPOWER Hawaii Project to help local nonprofits implement energy efficiency projects and reduce their operating costs.

Hawaii Energy helps the selected nonprofits with financial support, technical assistance, and energy data and reporting.

Applications for the 2019-2020 EmPOWER program are available and will be accepted through November 8.

Hawaii Energy will select up to seven qualified nonprofits to participate.

To learn more or to apply, visit www.HawaiiEnergy.com or call (808) 839-8880.