HONOLULU (KHON2) — State officials and the education community gathered to celebrate funding for the Early Childhood Educator Stipend Program that Hawaiʻi is once again embracing.

Aid has become available for current and future early childhood educators.

The state of Hawaiʻi has announced on Thursday, July 6 that it is once again offering a tuition stipend.

“This program holds great significance as it aims to invest in our educators who play a fundamental role in shaping the lives of our young keiki during their crucial early years,” said Senator Kidani

Sen. Kidani went on to express the need for a focus on early education, and she congratulated the program beneficiaries of the UH Mānoa College of Education.

“By providing tuition stipends, we are not only supporting current and potential early childhood educators, but we are also demonstrating our commitment to their professional growth and development,” added Sen. Kidani.

Hawaiʻi’s Executive Office on Early Learning is receiving $660,000 in funding from the State Budget. This initiative was signed by Governor Josh Green, M.D. on June 30.

“It’s not enough that we provide preschool seats,” said Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke. “But what we need is make sure we have the workforce. We have quality educators we have individuals who love kids.”

The stipend is available to those enrolled in a certificate, degree or license program in early childhood education.

“Higher education is necessary to ensure we all have well trained professionals who can use our expertise to make significant contributions to our children, families and our communities,” expressed Hazel Hernandez, Molokaʻi Teacher.

The Early Childhood Educator Stipend Program intends to promote critical access to education for both educators and keiki during their formative years. So, if you’re interested in a tuition stipend, then you must apply by July 15 for the fall semester.