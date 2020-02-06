Final set of remains in Diamond Head tragedy positively identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the final set of remains involved in the tragic incident in the Diamond Head area.

The remains have been identified as 69-year-old Jerry J. Hanel.

The release of this information comes after the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office was able to confirm notification of the decedent’s next-of-kin.

