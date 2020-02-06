HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the final set of remains involved in the tragic incident in the Diamond Head area.
The remains have been identified as 69-year-old Jerry J. Hanel.
The release of this information comes after the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office was able to confirm notification of the decedent’s next-of-kin.
- Final set of remains in Diamond Head tragedy positively identified
- Hawaiian Humane Society’s Mission PAWSible Contest
- Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2020 Valentine’s Collection
- There are now 13 licensed retail dispensaries in the State of Hawaii
- Beer company Coors Light is offering $100 to cover dog adoption fees for 1,000 people