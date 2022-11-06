HONOLULU (KHON2) — Native Hawaiian community groups and organizations are working on their final push that seeks to draw out more native Hawaiians to participate in elections.

Monday, Nov. 7 in Kapolei will be the the last effort to pull native Hawaiians into election engagement with a “Walk to the Box” event.

The program begins at 11 a.m. at the DHHL Office in Kapolei located at Kapolei Pkwy. and Kinoiki St.

Increased civic engagement amongst native Hawaiians is something many organizations are working towards, including Kamehameha Schools, the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Ka Leo O Nā ʻŌpio, the Native Hawaiian Education Council, Papa Ola Lōkahi, Kanaeokana and Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo Public Charter School.

Don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8!

