Final Farewell: Community sends off Love’s Bakery employees with aloha

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii’s largest and oldest bakery shut its doors on Wednesday after 170 years in business. Love’s Bakery employees were out in full force thanking the people of Hawaii.

It was a bittersweet day for Love’s Bakery.

“Sad, I never thought this would happen,” said Stephen Okamura, a Love’s Bakery employee. “I mean I thought I would leave here and years before I die it would still be open. I thought it would last forever.”

As the company says their final farewell, their employees will take decades full of memories with them.

“I’ll miss everybody and everything. When you’re thinking about it, even though the work was hard I’m actually going to miss the hard work and I’m going to miss the people mostly,” Okamura said.

The love was reciprocated over the past week, as last deliveries were made across the state.

“They got really close with the drivers, because the drivers would come at least five times a week,” said Gail Hayashi, cargo manager for Hawaiian Airlines. “So they had lei, they had gifts for them and even on Maui they had made a banner just to say mahalo to Loves.”

Love’s Bakery will leave behind about 230 workers and the community is sending them off with aloha.

“We’re going to collect all the monies that come through the fundraiser and then buy Foodland gift cards and give it to each individual employee,” said Ed Sugimoto, owner of Aloha Revolution.

To support Love’s Bakery employees through the Aloha Revolution shirt fundraiser, click here.