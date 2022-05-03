HONOLULU (KHON2) – A final environmental assessment for the old Stadium Bowl-A-Drome on Isenberg Street will be published, according to the Department of Hawaiian Homelands.

It will be published on Sunday, May 8 on the Department of Hawaiian Homelands website.

The plan is to demolish the building and put a 23-story building with 277 affordable apartments for native Hawaiians in its place. There will also be a four-story parking structure with some townhouses. A retail building with parking is also part of the plan.

A virtual meeting was held in January on the findings of the draft EA. Public comments were collected during the statutory 30-day public review. A total of five public comments were received and incorporated into the final EA.

Stanford Carr Development was chosen for the project during the request for proposals process. The building is expected to cost $100 million.

“It’ll be a mix of studio, one-, two- and three bedroom units,” said Tyler Lokepa Gomes, DHHL deputy to the chairman. “The vast majority of the mix is probably gonna be 2-bedroom units.”

DHHL hopes to break ground sometime this year with the first residents moving in sometime in 2025.

The bowling alley was open from 1955 to 2004.