Film makers donate $25,000 to Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation

The creators of a film about Duke Kahanamoku donated $25,000 to the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 (Courtesy: Foundation for Global Sports Development)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The creators of a film about Duke Kahanamoku donated $25,000 to the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation.

The check presentation was on Saturday, Aug. 28 fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue in Waikiki.

The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD) and its media production company, Sidewinder Films will have a screening of the documentary film “Waterman” in the future.

“We are so deeply touched by the generous gift from The Foundation for Global Sports Development,” said Bill Pratt of the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation. “Their aloha for Duke and level of commitment to invest in Hawai’i’s student athletes will continue to perpetuate Duke’s legacy for generations to come.”

“As a production company, we create films that celebrate the sport of life,” said David Ulich, Waterman producer and GSD board member. “As a private foundation, we go beyond the films to inspire curiosity and create a lasting impact. With Waterman, we are delighted to partner with the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation and perpetuate Duke’s legacy as a waterman.”

For more information, visit www.watermanthemovie.com.