Film “Just Mercy” is a labor of love for Maui siblings

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The new film “Just Mercy” starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, is a labor of love for a sibling duo from Maui.

Haiku-natives, Destin and Joy Cretton, worked hands on with the film. Destin wrote and directed the movie, while Joy was the costume designer on set.

The Cretton’s are already on to the next production. They’re currently in Australia working on an upcoming Marvel movie.

Destin is set to direct Marvel’s new film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings” which will hit theaters sometime in 2021.

“Just Mercy” hits theaters on Friday.