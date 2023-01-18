HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s not too late to purchase tickets to the first-ever North Shore International Film Festival taking place Friday, Jan. 20 at Turtle Bay Resort.

This film festival was founded by local feature film director and award-winning artist Etienne Aurelius. His headline film will be the world premiere of the feature film Pe’ahi a story by pro surfer Kai Lenny and Etienne Aurelius.

This event will showcase and celebrate the most significant films and individuals within the industry of all oceanic adventures.

Jane Galluzzi is the Founder, President and Producer of the North Shore International Film Festival. She said the event is for those 21 and older and is open to the public through ticket purchase.

“Kai Lenny has worked with Etienne Aurelius on both of his feature films — KAPŌ and Pe’ahi. Not only is Kai starring in Pe’ahi but he was a writer and producer who also helped during the editing process,” said Galluzzi. “To have the Pe’ahi premiere without Kai would be like cutting off one of its limbs. In addition, Kai has an excellent eye for cinematography with really creative ideas. To bring him on as a founder and judge of the festival just made sense and had to be done. Believe it or not, Kai is a cinephile.”

The festival will have twelve short film documentaries to be screened and the ultimate prize for the festival is the Short Film Documentary of The Year.

According to officials, festival attendees will spend the day and evening enjoying films, awards, an art show, and a red-carpet party with musician Taimane Gardner. The Turtle Bay Foundation is also partnering with the Festival to host a private screening of one of the short films, Pe’ahi, for students at local elementary schools.

“The North Shore International Film Festival is founding an organization that will become the most influential voice and decision-maker within the industries it serves such as surf and film. It’s an entity that gives a home to the greatest waterman and women, filmmakers, influencers, entrepreneurs, musicians, athletes, and artists all bound together by their extraordinary love for the ocean. This academy or counsel is capable of shifting the paradigm with collective decisions made by popular vote. Created by consumers that have now become influential creators, this festival gives younger generations a place to prove themselves and be recognized by profound thinkers with an eye for unique talent. By sharing values across generations and bolstering the views of our youth we build stronger communities and accelerate creativity and imagination in the film industry.” – Etienne Aurelius, Founder & CEO, North Shore International Film Festival

This film festival is to give the North Shore Community a voice in the film industry and bring attention to local films as well as international ones.

Ticket prices range between $40 to $100. For more information or to purchase tickets to this upcoming event click here.

“The feature film Pe’ahi story by Kai Lenny and Etienne Aurelius will be the highlight of the event. In addition, twelve short film documentaries are up to be screened,” said Galluzzi. “There will also be musical performances by Taimane Gardner and Mel Kay. There will be twelve awards given during the ceremony before the Pe’ahi premiere. There is also the Shift Culture Vendor Lounge as well as bars for guests to enjoy.”