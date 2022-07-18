HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Petroleum, the gasoline marketer for the Shell brand in Hawaii said selected Shell gas stations across Hawaii will have the chance to participate in its Giving Pump campaign to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii.

Motorists are encouraged to participate by pumping gas into their cars from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31.

According to Aloha Petroleum, for each gallon of fuel, one cent will be donated to the local nonprofit.

Casie Bui, Aloha Petroleum’s senior manager of sales operations and marketing said Aloha is committed to its employees and customers and believes in giving back to the community that it serves.

“We are proud to support RMHC Hawaii and its mission to assist Hawaii’s families,” said Bui.

The RMHC Hawaii is known for housing families in need when their seriously ill child has to stay over on Oahu for more than a quick check-up. This program allows families to take care of their children without worrying about where they will sleep at night.

For 35 years, the House has provided programs and partnerships aimed at improving the lives of children in Hawaii and the Pacific region, according to Aloha Petroleum.

Aloha Petroleum also added that its company has been volunteering at RMHC Hawaii for a long time by cooking meals for patients and their families. The company has also donated house supplies to the program.

“It’s great knowing that we have friends like Aloha Petroleum within our community supporting our efforts. These funds will help hundreds of kids seeking life-saving treatments stay close to their families while getting the care they need.” JERRI CHONG, RMHC HAWAII PRESIDENT

In 2021, Aloha Petroleum raised over $9,000 for PACT Hawaii through the gas company’s Giving Pump campaign.

Participating locations include:

Oahu

Aiea Shell – 99-170 Moanalua Rd., Aiea

Aloha Island Mart Kailua Shell – 434 Kuulei Rd., Kailua

Aloha Island Mart Kalaheo Shell

Aloha Island Mart Kapolei Shell – 577 Farrington Hwy., Kapolei

Aloha Island Mart King Street Shell – 666 N King St., Honolulu

Aloha Island Mart Paiea Shell – 3269 Koapaka St., Honolulu

Kahala Shell – 4202 Waialae Ave., Honolulu

Mokulani Shell – 367 Farrington Hwy., Kapolei

New City Shell – 94-380 Pupupani St., Waipahu

Pacific Heights Shell – 2004 Pacific Heights Rd., Honolulu

Maui

Aloha Island Mart Kaahumanu Shell – 137 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului

Aloha Island Mart Kihei Shell – 30 Manao Kala St., Kihei

Aloha Island Mart Lahainaluna Shell – 263 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina

Aloha Island Mart Waiehu Shell – 270 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku

Aloha Island Mart West Maui Shell – 70 Kapunakea St., Lahaina

Kauai

Menehune Food Mart Shell – 2521 Kolo Rd., Kilauea

Aloha Hanamaulu Shell – 3-4280 Kuhio Hwy., Lihue

Waimea Shell – 9862 Kaumualii Hwy., Waimea

Kapaa Shell – 4-1125 Kuhio Hwy., Kapaa

Aloha Island Mart Puhi Shell – 3-1906 Kaumualii Hwy., Lihue

Aloha Island Mart Lihue Shell – 3-3178 Kuhio Hwy., Lihue

Hawaii Island