HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Petroleum, the gasoline marketer for the Shell brand in Hawaii said selected Shell gas stations across Hawaii will have the chance to participate in its Giving Pump campaign to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii.
Motorists are encouraged to participate by pumping gas into their cars from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31.
According to Aloha Petroleum, for each gallon of fuel, one cent will be donated to the local nonprofit.
Casie Bui, Aloha Petroleum’s senior manager of sales operations and marketing said Aloha is committed to its employees and customers and believes in giving back to the community that it serves.
“We are proud to support RMHC Hawaii and its mission to assist Hawaii’s families,” said Bui.
The RMHC Hawaii is known for housing families in need when their seriously ill child has to stay over on Oahu for more than a quick check-up. This program allows families to take care of their children without worrying about where they will sleep at night.
For 35 years, the House has provided programs and partnerships aimed at improving the lives of children in Hawaii and the Pacific region, according to Aloha Petroleum.
Aloha Petroleum also added that its company has been volunteering at RMHC Hawaii for a long time by cooking meals for patients and their families. The company has also donated house supplies to the program.
In 2021, Aloha Petroleum raised over $9,000 for PACT Hawaii through the gas company’s Giving Pump campaign.
Participating locations include:
Oahu
- Aiea Shell – 99-170 Moanalua Rd., Aiea
- Aloha Island Mart Kailua Shell – 434 Kuulei Rd., Kailua
- Aloha Island Mart Kalaheo Shell
- Aloha Island Mart Kapolei Shell – 577 Farrington Hwy., Kapolei
- Aloha Island Mart King Street Shell – 666 N King St., Honolulu
- Aloha Island Mart Paiea Shell – 3269 Koapaka St., Honolulu
- Kahala Shell – 4202 Waialae Ave., Honolulu
- Mokulani Shell – 367 Farrington Hwy., Kapolei
- New City Shell – 94-380 Pupupani St., Waipahu
- Pacific Heights Shell – 2004 Pacific Heights Rd., Honolulu
Maui
- Aloha Island Mart Kaahumanu Shell – 137 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului
- Aloha Island Mart Kihei Shell – 30 Manao Kala St., Kihei
- Aloha Island Mart Lahainaluna Shell – 263 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina
- Aloha Island Mart Waiehu Shell – 270 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku
- Aloha Island Mart West Maui Shell – 70 Kapunakea St., Lahaina
Kauai
- Menehune Food Mart Shell – 2521 Kolo Rd., Kilauea
- Aloha Hanamaulu Shell – 3-4280 Kuhio Hwy., Lihue
- Waimea Shell – 9862 Kaumualii Hwy., Waimea
- Kapaa Shell – 4-1125 Kuhio Hwy., Kapaa
- Aloha Island Mart Puhi Shell – 3-1906 Kaumualii Hwy., Lihue
- Aloha Island Mart Lihue Shell – 3-3178 Kuhio Hwy., Lihue
Hawaii Island
- Aloha Island Mart Bayfront Shell – 394 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo
- Aloha Island Mart Honalo Shell – 79-7257 Mamalahoa Hwy., Kealakekua
- Aloha Island Mart Kamuela Shell – 64-5196 Kinohou St., Kamuela
- Aloha Island Mart Kona Mauka Shell – 75-5675 Kuakini Hwy., Kailua-Kona
- Aloha Island Mart Waiakea Shell – 2200 Kinoole St., Hilo
- Duke’s Kilauea Shell – 1104 Kilauea Ave., Hilo
- Keaau Shell Foodmart – 16-573 Old Volcano Rd., Keaau