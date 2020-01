Flordeliza Leo has worked as a housekeeper at the Ali’i Tower of the Hilton Hawaiian Village for 27 years.

She recently suffered a stroke, unable to walk or talk.

Determined to get back to work, she quietly persevered, so she could attend to returning guests who ask for her by name… and continue supporting her family.

Her efforts earned her the distinction of winning the Housekeeper of the Year award at the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association’s 30th annual Na Po’e Pa’ahana Awards.