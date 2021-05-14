Fifth man arrested in Hawaii County’s ‘Operation Keiki Shield’ is charged with 10 offenses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fifth man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses in connection with Hawaii County’s “Operation Keiki Shield” operation, which focuses on internet-facilitated sex crimes against minors.

On Friday, Marshall Baji, 31, of Naalehu, was arrested on a Grand Jury Indictment warrant.

Baji is charged with the following offenses:

Electronic Enticement of Child in the First Degree

Attempted Promoting Pornography for Minors

Attempted Promoting Minor-Produced Sexual Images in the First Degree

Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (methamphetamine)

Promoting a Detrimental Drug in the Third Degree (marijuana)

Prohibited Acts Related to Drug Paraphernalia

Possessing a Loaded Firearm on a Public Highway (a 12 gauge shotgun)

Place to Keep Ammunition

Permit to Acquire

Registration Mandatory

Baji remains in custody in lieu of $143,000 bail and is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Monday.

Anyone with information on this case should assist local law enforcement and call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300 in East Hawaii or (808) 329-8181 in West Hawaii.