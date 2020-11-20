Fifteen-Year-Old organizes charity auction for Children’s Miracle Network Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The coronavirus pandemic has certainly offered most a little more time to be at home. One 15-year-old Oahu resident decided to spend his time in quarantine giving back to the community that once helped him.

Troy Brandt is holding an online auction to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hawaii. He says non-profit organization was a beneficial source of comfort during his early childhood when he needed medical care.

“Children’s Miracle Network supported me through a difficult time when I needed surgery at the age of five,” Brandt said. “I feel like I can now give back and make a difference in other people’s lives.”

The auction, hosted by Oahu Auctions, has already begun, but Brandt says non-monetary donations are still being accepted.

“One of my friends is donating an unused GoPro and another is donating a surfboard. Other donations we have include a new Segway electric dirt bike, Apple brand airpods, Bose headsets, four nights of lodging on the island of Lanai and a three night stay at the Kahala Resort,” he says.





A donation drive for new or lightly used items with a minimum value of $30 can be dropped off at Dole Cannery Iwilei on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10am to 5pm.

The Brandt family says after that, efforts will be made to continue accepting donations until Dec. 4 when the auction closes,

