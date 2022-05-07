HONOLULU (KHON2) – The race gets more competitive as gubernatorial candidates jockey for position with one month before the deadline to put in your name for the office of the Governor,

Rep. Kai Kahele announced he is running for Governor in a Facebook livestream on Saturday, May 7.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Mixed martial artist BJ Penn filed his papers as a republican candidate. Also running as a republican is City Council member Heidi Haunani Tsuneyoshi.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green filed his papers as a democratic candidate on Friday, May 6. Other democrat candidates include Vicky Cayetano.

Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced on Wednesday, May 4, that he will not be running for Hawaii governor.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

The Office of Elections website said candidate filing for the 2022 Elections ends June 7, 2022.