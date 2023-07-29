HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of keiki who are houseless in Hawaii is growing.

There are more than 3,000 keiki in Hawaiʻi who are under the age of 18 and experiencing houselessness in 2023.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Families with children made up about 30% of the total homeless population in 2020, with nearly 54,000 family households experiencing homelessness in one single night,” according to research done by America’s Health Rankings.

The research goes on to identify “34,210 unaccompanied youth under the age of 25” who were “experiencing homelessness” in 2020 with “9.9% of whom were children under 18.”

While there are no numbers at this point, there are several municipalities across the United States that have lost track of many houseless students once the pandemic began with no sign of finding them since the pandemic has waned.

With the growing number of keiki who have no voice or options when it comes to the choice of being houseless, there are institutions that are working to help mitigate the loss of these keiki in our community.

One such business is First Hawaiian Bank.

On Saturday, July 29, FHB employees hosted a clothing and necessities drive at Ke‘elikolani Middle School.

“With the beginning of the school year quickly approaching, I’m so grateful to our First Hawaiian Bank employees for coming out today to assist with this important clothing and necessities drive,” said First Hawaiian Bank Chairman, President and CEO Bob Harrison. “By helping these kids start off the school year with what they need, they are better prepared for success in the classroom and beyond.”

This initiative is part of the FHB’s larger Community Care program in which FHB employees and their families and friends can do volunteer work for the community.

For Saturday’s drive, the team collected and sorted donations and then assembled over 500 hygiene kits for students.

“Students are more likely to attend school and feel more confident when they have the items they need, such as clothing and shoes in the right size. Donations from the community enable the outreach team to supply any student in need,” added Toby Portner, State Coordinator, Education for Homeless Children and Youth Program.

FHB volunteers pose for a photo on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/First Hawaiian Bank)

FHB volunteers package supplies and clothing for houseless students on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/First Hawaiian Bank)

FHB volunteers package supplies and clothing for houseless students on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/First Hawaiian Bank)

FHB volunteers package supplies and clothing for houseless students on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/First Hawaiian Bank)

FHB volunteers package supplies and clothing for houseless students on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/First Hawaiian Bank)

FHB volunteers pose for a photo on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/First Hawaiian Bank)

FHB said that the volunteers sorted through and donated more than 600 pounds of gently used clothing, bedding, towels, backpacks and children’s books, as well as new personal hygienic supplies, socks, snacks and school supplies.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

And FHB employees steered the helm by donating most of the supplies through an internal drive during the month of July.