CHINATOWN, Hawaii (KHON2) — Music, delicious food and performers filling Chinatown as the celebration of Chinese New Year continues.

Performers said they are happy to share their culture with the crowd after many years.

Ken Kang, Gee Yung Chinese Martial Arts, Dragon & Lion Dance Sports Association instructor, said “this truly is about discipline and honor. I mean, Asian culture is all about that, right? It is about family, history and what we instill in our kids. You got to learn the history in order to advance yourself. So, I hope this persuade, you know, kind of exudes out from our performances; and you know, those that are visiting with see, you know, how our culture affects how we behave.”

After many years, one thing’s for sure! Residents are just happy to be back celebrating together and it is an event for all ages. Noel Teriirere, A mother of two, said “we’re so happy to be here. We’re glad he went on this year… I grew up around this, and that’s what I wanted for them to experience.”

“A wonderful time to be able to meet here at the cultural center the streets around Chinatown. There’s Thai food, there’s Chinese food, there’s Vietnamese food. You want egg rolls, Gau Gee, wontons, hand pulled noodles? The sky’s the limit here.” Sandy Hoff

“There’s a lot of local families coming back I think it’s been gone for so long that everybody’s kind of back with a vengeance so to speak. So, that’s exciting to see, like, to see the sparks in their eyes, the kids getting excited about performances,” said Leonard Kam.