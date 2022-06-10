HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been two years since the King Kamehameha lei draping has been in person, and the women of Ahahui Kaahumanu can’t help their excitement before the event.

Ahahui Kaahumanu Chapter 1 President Pauline Namuo said she is thrilled and “I get the energy from the members themselves because for them, it’s an honor to come here and to sew the lei and to come together.”

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Ahahui Kaahumanu has been preparing lei for more than 120 years. This year they celebrate with hula, song and even a 90th birthday.

“It makes me closer to him knowing that, hey, his birthday is the same as my date. It’s the same as mine, you know. And that’s very special, you know, how many people can say that?” Wanda Sonognini, Ahahui Kaahumanu Chapter 1 member

Each lei that will be draped over the King Kamehameha statue is 30 feet long.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The celebrations continue on Saturday with a parade that is also coming back after a two-year break. Namuo said “our members will be riding, singing songs and riding in the trolley in the parade and we are very excited to participate.”