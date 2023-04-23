HONOLULU (KHON2) — A principal from Fern Elementary School will be invited to Washington, D.C., in the fall to represent Hawaii after he was selected as the state’s 2023 National Distinguished Principal.

The Hawai‘i Elementary and Middle School Administrators Association chose Principal Glen Miyasato for the National Association of Elementary School Principals award.

The NAESP recognizes elementary and middle school principals from across the country and their contributions to our keiki’s education.

According to the Hawai‘i State Department of Education, Miyasato has worked for them for more than four decades and has led Fern Elementary since 2018.

Fern Elementary School Principal Glen Miyasato, on left, and Hawai’i’s public schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi, on right, following the award event for the state’s 2023 National Distinguished Principal at the Hawai‘i Okinawa Center in Waipio, Hawaii on Sunday, April 2023. (Hawai‘i State Department of Education)

Miyasato was praised by Complex Area Superintendent Rochelle Mahoe and one example she shared of the principal is his lead in the school’s “walking school bus.” This takes place from the neighboring public housing complexes to the Kalihi campus each morning.

“We depend on each other as administrators, because who else do we have to talk to about the things that go on in our schools – the wonderful things as well as the difficult things – so I appreciate all of you,” said Miyasato to administrators in the audience after he had received his award.

Hawaii’s 2023 National Distinguished Principal nominees at the Hawai‘i Okinawa Center in Waipio, Hawaii on Sunday, April 23, 2023. (Hawai‘i State Department of Education)

Miyasato is from the Honolulu District and was one of seven finalists for this year’s award. The other nominees listed by the DEO were:

Stacy Bookland , principal of Lāhainā Intermediate (Maui District)

, principal of Lāhainā Intermediate (Maui District) Heather Dansdill , principal of Hilo Intermediate (Hawai‘i District)

, principal of Hilo Intermediate (Hawai‘i District) Glen Iwamoto , principal of Waimalu Elementary (Central District)

, principal of Waimalu Elementary (Central District) Alexandra Obra , principal of Waiāhole Elementary (Windward District)

, principal of Waiāhole Elementary (Windward District) Christine Udarbe-Valdez , principal of Nānāikapono Elementary (Leeward District)

, principal of Nānāikapono Elementary (Leeward District) Jason Yoshida, principal of Kaumuali‘i Elementary (Kaua‘i District)

The award event took place at the Hawai‘i Okinawa Center on Sunday.