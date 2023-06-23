HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, June 22, Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed new legislation that recategorizes fentanyl test strips as medical paraphernalia. Before this new law, fentanyl test strips were considered to be drug paraphernalia which led many to avoid using them.

In Hawaiʻi, you can contact the Hawaiʻi Opioid Initiative to request access to fentanyl test strips.

For visual instructions on how to use fentanyl test strips, you can check out this site.

Below you will find steps that have been provided by the Centers for Disease Control to test your drugs for fentanyl using FTS.

The CDC said that variations may occur with different types of FTS and how they are used but that these steps are a basic overview:

Step 1 : Put a small amount (at least 10mg) of your drugs aside in a clean, dry container.

: Put a small amount (at least 10mg) of your drugs aside in a clean, dry container. Step 2 : Add water to the container and mix together. Please note: For most drugs, you need ½ teaspoon of water. If you are testing methamphetamines, use1 full teaspoon. 4

: Add water to the container and mix together. Step 3 : Place the wavy end of the test strip down in the water and let it absorb for about 15 seconds.

: Place the wavy end of the test strip down in the water and let it absorb for about 15 seconds. Step 4: Take the strip out of the water and place it on a flat surface for 2 to 5 minutes.

Step 5 : Read results. Positive results: A single pink line on the left-hand side indicates that fentanyl or a fentanyl analog has been detected in your drugs. If you receive a positive result, it is much safer to discard the batch. Using it could kill you. Illicitly manufactured fentanyl is extremely potent and can be deadly. Negative results: Two pink lines indicate that fentanyl or a fentanyl analog has not been detected in your drugs. Remember that no test is 100% accurate and your drugs may still contain fentanyl or fentanyl analogs even if you receive a negative result. You should still take caution as FTS might not detect more potent fentanyl-like drugs, like carfentanil, and fentanyl might not be everywhere in your drugs and your test might miss it. Invalid results: A single pink line on the right-hand side or no lines at all, indicates an invalid test. If you get an invalid result, test your drugs again using a new strip.

: Read results.

An image shows how to read fentanyl test strips. (Photo/Centers for Disease Control)

There are other ways to protect yourself from an overdose whether it’s related to fentanyl, prescription drugs or street drugs. These are some steps recommended by the CDC:

Keep naloxone readily available on you and at home . Talk with your healthcare provider or pharmacist about being prescribed naloxone (e.g., Narcan) if you or someone you know is at risk for an overdose. You can also check with your local health department or community-based organization to see if they distribute naloxone at no cost.

. Talk with your healthcare provider or pharmacist about being prescribed naloxone (e.g., Narcan) if you or someone you know is at risk for an overdose. You can also check with your local health department or community-based organization to see if they distribute naloxone at no cost. Avoid mixing drugs . Mixing multiple stimulants like methamphetamine and cocaine, depressants like opioids and alcohol, or a combination of both can cause harm and potentially death. 6

. Mixing multiple stimulants like methamphetamine and cocaine, depressants like opioids and alcohol, or a combination of both can cause harm and potentially death. Don’t rely on a previous source or experience. Knowing where your drugs come from doesn’t mean they’re safe. And even if you have used drugs before, your body could react differently every time.

Knowing where your drugs come from doesn’t mean they’re safe. And even if you have used drugs before, your body could react differently every time. Never use drugs alone. Make sure the people around you are aware when you have taken drugs in case they need to give you naloxone or call for emergency assistance.

Make sure the people around you are aware when you have taken drugs in case they need to give you naloxone or call for emergency assistance. Ask for help if you’re ready to get treatment for your addiction. Recovery from substance use disorders is possible—it’s okay to ask for help. You can find evidence-based treatment and service options near you by or by calling the 24/7, National Helpline at 800-662-HELP (4357).

With this information and access to legal methods of protecting yourself, you can lead a life that is aware and safer because knowledge is power.