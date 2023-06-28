HONOLULU (KHON2) — Authorities said a total of 500 grams of fentanyl were seized during the recent arrest of a couple in connection with a mass overdose in Waikiki.

KHON2 found out that some said there is still way more in the Islands.

The executive director of the Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area said taking 500 grams of fentanyl off of the street is huge.

“That’s astronomical. It’s not so much because it’s 500 grams of dope, that’s 500 grams of fentanyl and remember, only two milligrams will kill you,” said Gary Yabuta, HIDTA executive director

Yabuta said 500 grams of fentanyl is equal to 250,000 lethal doses.

“We only have a million people here on Oahu, 1.4 million statewide. So any type of fentanyl that is confiscated in that amount is a huge impact.” Gary Yabuta, Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area executive director

The Hawaii Island Fentanyl Task Force pointed out that drug busts only account for a fraction of what is on the street.

“Every time there’s somebody tries to make an estimate, it’s about 15% max,” said Dr. Kevin Kunz, a member of the Hawaii Island Fentanyl Task Force. “If you’re in the jungle and you feel a tail, remember, you don’t know how big that animal is. And that’s what we’re doing when we say, ‘Oh man, we got 500 grams.'”

Defense attorney Megan Kau said that fentanyl is a newer problem in the islands and a bust this big should have an impact because there are not many distributors.

“And number two, it’s warning those future distributors that the government is targeting fentanyl and therefore, you’re taking a greater risk by bringing that here to our state of Hawaii,” Kau said.

Both drug experts agreed that there is only a supply because there is a demand for narcotics.

“We’ve got to take that demand away,” Yabuta said. “We’ve got to do it by educating our youth because that’s where it starts.”

“If we can have our children learn in school,” Dr. Kunz said, “remembering that drugs of addiction simply mimic or modify the brains own neurotransmitters!”

Yabuta’s group works with all the county police departments, the Drug Enforcement Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other enforcement groups to keep drugs from coming into the state.

HPD Chief Joe Logan said through a statement, “This complaint illustrates the seriousness of fentanyl and also highlights the effectiveness of interagency investigations in going after those who sell and profit from the deadly drug. HPD will continue to work with our partners at all levels to stop those who engage in illegal drug activity and put public lives at risk.”