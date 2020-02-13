Female visitor dies after falling from cliff on Kauai

POIPU (KHON2) – A 64-year-old visitor from Massachusetts has died after slipping and falling from a cliff while hiking on Kauai.

Officials say Karen Smith died on Wednesday around 10 a.m.

The cliff Smith was hiking is north of Keoneloa Bay which is also known as Shipwreck Beach in Poipu. The name of the location where she was reported to have fallen is a fishing spot known as “High Cliff.”

Firefighters found Smith unresponsive in the water with serious injuries to her head and secured her with a rescue tube and rescue board as they began to swim her to shore.

Lifeguards arrived soon after and brought Smith safely to shore.

Advanced resuscitation efforts continued while Smith was transported to a nearby hospital, but she could not be revived and she was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.